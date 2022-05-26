hamburger

Companies

EaseMyTrip Q4 net profit drops 23 per cent

BL New Delhi Bureau | New Delhi, May 25 | Updated on: May 26, 2022

For FY23, the consolidated net profit stood at ₹106 crore, up 72% y-o-y

EaseMyTrip, the country’s second largest online travel firm, reported an over 23 per cent drop in net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, to ₹23 crore; as against the ₹30 crore it had reported in the year-ago-period.

The gross booking revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,171 crore, up nearly 30 per cent; versus the ₹908 crore it reported in the corresponding period last year.

Air segment booking grew 13 per cent, y-o-y, to 20.5 lakh.

The company’s adjusted revenue for the quarter stood at ₹99 crore, with a 1 per cent-odd dip y-o-y .

For the full fiscal, the consolidated net profit stood at ₹106 crore, up by over 72 per cent as against the ₹61 crore it had reported in the year-ago-period. Gross booking revenue was up 75 per cent, y-oy, to ₹3,716 crore; while the adjusted revenue was up over 100 per cent to ₹400 crore.

Published on May 26, 2022
Quarterly Results
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you