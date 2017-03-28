ED attaches Deccan Chronicle assets worth Rs 263 cr in bank fraud case

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
The Enforcement Directorate has attached Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited (DCHL) assets worth Rs 263.10 crore in a bank loan fraud case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The properties include movable and immovable assets, shares, bank balance, foreign currency receivables and luxurious cars.
The bank loan fraud caused a loss of Rs 1,161.93 crore to 6 public sector banks -- Canara Bank, Andhra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank and IDBI Bank.
The case was initiated following FIR registered by CBI for criminal conspiracy and other provisions for for causing wrongful loss of Rs 357.77 crore to Canara Bank.
The CBI registered five more FIRs relating to five PSU Banks and filed 6 charge sheets for causing wrongful loss of Rs 1,161.93 crore.
Various movable and immovable properties worth Rs 263.10 crore were attached. These properties are other than the properties pledged to banks by DCHL.
DCHL had availed loans for working capital, purchase of capital goods and short term loans by overstating the receivables, under-stating huge loan liabilities by furnishing fabricated financial statements and not disclosing the loans.
In all it availed 111 loans amounting to Rs 10,000 crore from 16 different banks during 2004 to 2012.
Of this, Rs 2,800 crore is outstanding to various banks as on September 2012 excluding interest.
These loans were used for other than the specified purposes, investing in 20 group companies and firms, acquiring companies with huge premiums, payments to Airbus towards purchase of cargo aircraft and payments to BCCI for Indian Premier League franchisee of ‘Deccan Chargers.’
In addition, payments made towards dividends declared by DCHL, buy-back of shares, issue of bonus shares, purchase of luxurious cars in the name of associates/group companies, repayment of earlier loans taken, etc.
The DCHL group companies acquired properties from these funds and did not disclose in the balance sheet to obscure the identity of such properties. This is nothing but money laundering, the ED stated.
Funds used for purchase of retail franchisee ‘Odyssey’ were received back by the promoters at a later date.
To present a rosy picture, DCHL declared dividends, issued bonus shares, bought-back shares by investing Rs 230 crore and the promoters of DCHL received Rs 143 crore as dividends.
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
Please Email the Editor