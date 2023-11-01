A day after filling chargesheet, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached assets worth ₹538 crore of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, and his family members spread across London, Dubai and India, suspecting they were acquired from bank laundered money.

Seventeen residential flats, bungalows and commercial premises are among the properties attached by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said agency officials. The properties are in the name of Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita, son Nivaan, and firms such as Jetair Private Limited and Jet Enterprises Private Limited, the ED said in a statement.

The ED allegedly named Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita and four other companies in the chargesheet filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a Mumbai court. Goyal has been charged with laundering ₹538 core credit facility availed from Canara Bank for operational work of the Jet Airways. Meanwhile, Goyal is in jail since September 1.

The ED began money laundering investigation after taking cognisance of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR in the bank fraud case against the airlines. In a complaint lodged by a Mumbai branch of the Canara Bank last November, it was alleged that of the ₹848.86 crore credit facility given to the airlines, ₹538.62 crore remained outstanding and was diverted to group companies through various dubious ways.