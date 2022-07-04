Edtech start-up Kreedo raises $2.3 million in Pre-Series A funding round

Kreedo Early Childhood Solutions, a learning solutions provider, has raised $2.3 million in Pre Series A funding round. The round was led by Switzerland-based UBS Optimus Foundation, Spectrum Impact, Gray Matters Capital and 1Crowd.

The round also saw participation from Innospark Ventures, IIM-CAN and The Chennai Angels. The fund will be used for accelerating Kreedo’s next phase of growth and expansion. Kreedo is on a mission to change the way early learning is delivered in budget private schools and pre-schools.

Mridula Shridhar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kreedo, said, “Our vision is to democratise quality early education. We have an overwhelming response from our partner schools who are looking for the most affordable and simplest way to improve foundational learning. The new round of funding will enable us to take Kreedo to 7000+ schools across multiple cities in India”

It intends to transform the learning experiences of children in these schools via a structured and immersive learning process through its 6T Learning Framework that has play based learning at its core and includes toys, technology, theory (books), teacher training, timetable, and teamwork (peer learning). By setting up activity labs and consistently training teachers, Kreedo offers a comprehensive solution that empowers schools to significantly improve learning outcomes.

Kreedo has demonstrated growth and impact, transforming the way schools understand and deliver early learning and emerging as a key player in the low-cost early education category. With the massive demand for in school learning post the pandemic, and a significant focus on foundational literacy and numeracy in NEP, Kreedo is well placed to accelerate rapidly, said the company.