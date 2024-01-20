State-controlled Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) has announced the bids for the Phase-II procurement of 1 lakh induction cookstoves under the National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP).

The competitive bidding process is poised to accelerate the adoption of electric clean cooking, ensuring accessibility and affordability for households across the nation, the JV firm of PSUs under the charge of the Power Ministry said.

With the help of bulk procurement, manufacturers participating in the bid can leverage economies of scale to bring down the prices of these energy-efficient induction cookstoves, thereby making them affordable for the masses, it added.

“The open tender encompasses the design, manufacture, testing, and supply of 100,000 induction cook stoves/ cooktops (IC) with a two-year comprehensive on-site warranty on PAN India basis,” EESL said.

Open to all manufacturers, the bidding deadline is February 1, 2024, and the pre-bid meeting is scheduled for January 23, 2024, it added.

“At EESL, we envision a paradigm shift in the way India cooks by embracing energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions. This industry-friendly procurement bid is designed to not only reduce costs and decrease the dependence on LPG, but also to encourage a nationwide shift towards modern cooking devices,” EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor said.

EESL is enthusiastic about the potential impact of this initiative and looks forward to the support and participation of manufacturers in driving the large-scale adoption of electric cooking devices in Indian kitchens, he added.

The firm recently launched its National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP), promising to transform how India cooks through its energy-saving and cost-effective cooking solutions.

By deploying 20 Lakh Induction cookstoves across India till 2027, EESL seeks to reduce the environmental impact of cooking methods, ensuring cleaner air and improved health for citizens. EESL has also partnered with Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS) for the large-scale deployment of induction cooktops.

An induction cookstove is an energy-efficient substitute for traditional gas and electric stoves, encouraging adoption. Unlike electricity and gas cook stoves, induction cook stoves are more energy efficient as they don’t heat the air around them and are safer to use due to the absence of flame.

An induction cook stove is 80-90 per cent more efficient than a gas stove as minimal energy is lost during cooking. The enormous growth of the induction cooktop market is formed by its functionality, technology, energy efficiency, and aesthetics.