EID Parry launches Sweetcare, a low GI Sugar

EID Parry has introduced its new Parry’s SweetCare, what the company calls a new healthier sugar clinically tested to be a low GI sugar.
As per WHO, foods with a glycaemic Index of <55 are classified as low GI Foods, which support a healthier diet.
The company claims that unlike regular sugar Parry’s SweetCare Low GI Sugar contributes to a lower rise in blood sugar levels and has a lower glucose load. It is powered by 7 natural herbal extracts that are traditionally known to help, in controlling the rise in blood glucose, according to a statement.
The product is fortified with the natural herbal extracts of Fenugreek, turmeric, ginger, amla, pomegranate, black pepper and cinnamon.
SweetCare is available in a 500g pouch priced at ₹60 and in 5gm sachets, priced at ₹50 for a box of forty units.
“SweetCare Low GI Sugar does not allow your blood sugar level to rise high as compared to regular white sugar, so you can now worry less about your intake of sugar and its impact on your lifestyle, said Suresh S, Managing Director, EID Parry.
The company is launching this in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka retail markets initially and plans to roll out across its retail markets and e-commerce platforms.
This healthier sugar variant launched by EID Parry will taste like regular sugar, marks the company’s move towards strengthening its portfolio in health & wellness segment.
The company said SweetCare launch follows the success of its Amrit Brown Sugar and more recent introduction of Amrit Jaggery Powder.
