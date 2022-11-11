Israeli start-up EVR Motors has partnered with India’s EKA Mobility, an electric vehicles and technology company and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Limited, to design small, lightweight electric motors for their e-buses and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in India.

Under the collaboration, EVR will design and develop electric motors for EKA, based on EVR’s patented motor topology: The Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (TS-RFPM) Motor. EKA will manufacture these e-motors and integrate them into the vehicles it will provide in the Indian market. EVR will support the setup of EKA’s assembly line.

“The new commercial agreement with EKA Mobility in India is a result of EVR’s growing offering of electric motors from two and three-wheelers, through hybrid motors to commercial and passenger vehicles,” said Opher Doron, CEO of EVR Motors. “We are proud that EKA Mobility, a fast-paced, innovative vehicle manufacturer, has chosen our advanced, lightweight motors to power their vehicles,” he further added in a statement.

Compared to standard motors, EVR’s electric motors are 30-50 per cent lighter and smaller, cost significantly cost less, and can be tailored to user requirements.

EVR’s first motors were designed for two-wheelers and three-wheelers and are suited for a wide range of additional applications. EVR is now developing a variety of motors for multiple mobility applications. These include Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles (MHEVs), hybrid vehicles (HEVs), and full Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Also read Volvo inaugurates Vehicle TechLab in Bengaluru

‘Democratising EVs’

Speaking on the collaboration, Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA and Pinnacle Industries Limited, said, “At EKA, we are reinventing the design philosophy and manufacturing of electric vehicles, and are developing sharable technologies to democratise EVs with best-in-class TCO (total cost of ownership) solutions, and sustainable ecosystems.”

Mehta added, “Our partnership with EVR Motors solidifies our commitment to creating a new community in global CV electric mobility equipped with powerful technology for mass adoption. We are confident that EVR’s breakthrough technology will push us further to achieve our vision to make EVs more viable, efficient, reliable, and efficient.”

EKA Mobility recently launched its nine-meter electric bus that provides a solid platform for sustainable and efficient public transport in cities around the world, along with reliable and profitable operations for customers.

The product, completely designed and manufactured in India, received the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification from ARAI, and the first batch will be soon deployed on roads.

The company also plans to launch a range of light commercial vehicles that will offer a 50 per cent reduction in the total cost of ownership.