Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has visited EKA Mobility, an electric vehicles and technology company, and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Ltd in Pune on Thursday.

The visit coincides with the company recently receiving Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification for its 9-metre fully electric-powered bus and its plans to roll out 100 of their e-buses by the end of this financial year. The vehicle is based on a zero-emission platform and is constructed to be sustainable and efficient in terms of fuel efficiency, mileage, and power-to-weight ratio.

The Chief Minister appreciated the company’s investment plans in Madhya Pradesh and the upcoming electric bus manufacturing facility in the State spread across 50 acres.

EKA is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Ltd, India’s leading automotive seating, interiors and specialty vehicles company based in Madhya Pradesh, and is one of the only commercial vehicle manufacturers approved under the Champion OEM Scheme and EV component manufacturing scheme of the Government of India’s Auto PLI policy.

Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman, EKA Mobility and Pinnacle Industries commented, “We are delighted that the MP Chief Minister has appreciated our vision to bring environment-conscious mobility to transform public transportation of our country. Through EKA, we are bringing new mobility solutions that accelerate development and benefit businesses in a sustainable manner. Over the years, we have been fortunate to have his support and guidance, and I am thankful to him and the Government of Madhya Pradesh for their commitment to the state’s industrial development and continuous support towards innovation and sustainability.”

EKA is reinventing the design philosophy and manufacturing of electric commercial vehicles by developing sharable technologies, to democratize EVs with best-in-class TCO (total cost of ownership) solutions and a sustainable ecosystem. EKA will design, manufacture, and supply a complete range of electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles, and alternative fuel vehicles.