Elecon Engineering Company Limited’s shares were up 1.85 per cent after the company bagged a contract worth ₹51.41 crores from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AMNS). This contract encompasses the supply and supervision of a Pipe Conveyor System to be deployed at AMNS’s Hazira Plant located in Gujarat, India.

The contract’s terms and conditions involve the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, transportation, testing, and commissioning of a single Pipe Conveyor System. The anticipated execution timeframe for this project is approximately 12 months.

Elecon Engineering Company Limited has been in the industry for over six decades, specializing in the design, manufacture, and supply of material handling equipment, industrial gears, and power transmission products. The Company has established itself as a partner for a diverse range of industries, including cranes, rubber, marine, plastic, power, steel, and sugar.

The company’s shares were up 1.85 per cent at ₹801.70 at 11 am on the BSE.