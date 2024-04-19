The electronics industry in India has observed 154 percent growth in hiring and skilling activities in the last financial year, witnessing a humungous growth from March 2023 to March 2024, according to a report by Quess Corp.

The report noted that the telecom sector led this expansion, comprising 64 percent of the hires, followed closely by the lighting and automotive sectors. In terms of geography, Tamil Nadu leads the states with a significant 33 per cent share of electronics hiring demand, followed by Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.

The report showed a surge in women hire in various roles, especially in electronics manufacturing. The rise in employment has been particularly noticeable in mobile manufacturing, with subsequent growth observed in the retail and services sectors.

Gender diversity

Women constitute 78 percent of the industry’s workforce, reflecting a shift towards gender diversity and inclusion. They are increasingly employed as Operators, Quality Assurance professionals, and in testing roles, with some companies achieving up to 80 percent female representation. These roles offer monthly salaries ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹18,000.

Companies provide dormitory accommodations with enhanced security measures and health monitoring to support their well-being and safety. Comprehensive safety measures, including Mediclaim and accidental insurance coverage, are also being extended to women in these roles.

Young talent

In terms of job roles within the electronics industry, the research showed that several key roles are in high demand, such as Electronic Engineers, Instrumental Engineers, and Electronic Design Engineers. The average salaries for these roles range from ₹18,000 per month to ₹32,000 per month, while the roles typically deploy individuals aged between 18 and 30 years, reflecting the industry’s emphasis on young talent.

“The Indian electronics manufacturing sector is on a growth trajectory fuelled by innovation and transformation. Industry experts forecast the creation of 1 million jobs by 2025–2026, and the market size is expected to reach $400 billion by 2025.

This growth is not only fueled by increasing consumer demand but has also received a boost from government initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Our research shows robust hiring trends, skilling initiatives, and a concerted focus on fostering opportunities for women. In the years to come, the electronics sector is poised to emerge as one of the drivers of India’s economic growth and employment generation,” said Lohit Bhatia, President of Workforce Management at Quess Corp.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)