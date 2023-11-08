Elgi Equipments Ltd, a leading manufacturer of air compressors, reported a 27 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹91.3 crore for the September 2023 quarter compared with a PAT of ₹72 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated sales for the second quarter of this fiscal stood at ₹806 crore against ₹739 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY23.

The standalone PAT for the second quarter was ₹83.3 crore compared with a PAT of ₹72.7 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations was lower at ₹439 crore as against ₹448 crore.

Overall, there is sluggishness in demand. While enquiries remain healthy, closure is taking longer. Europe is facing challenges on multiple fronts and it is expected to be subdued, said a company statement.

The automotive business is doing well and registering impressive growth.

For the half year ended September 30, 2023, consolidated PAT stood at ₹151.8 crore against ₹120.6 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated sales were at ₹1,530 crore against ₹1,433 crore in H1 of FY23.

Outlook

The company expects marginal improvements in Q3 when compared with Q2. The impact of geo-political war in the Middle East is yet to be assessed though experts have varied opinions, it added.