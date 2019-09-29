Elgi opens new European headquarters in Belgium

The Coimbatore-headquartered air compressor manufacturing major Elgi Equipments has opened its new European headquarters in Belgium.

Spread over 400+ square metres, the workplace will house 20 people. It will also feature training rooms and offices designed to build collaboration as well as foster innovation.

Inaugurating the facility, Elgi’s Chief Executive Officer Jairam Varadaraj reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to reliability driven by cost leadership through technology and innovation.

Chris Ringlstetter, President, ELGi Europe, said the company has, over the years, been establishing itself across Europe with a strong focus on diesel-powered screw compressors (portables) and an expanding product portfolio of electric-powered screw compressors.

“We will continue to evolve and grow our pan-European presence, while expanding our existing channel footprint,” he added.

The growing focus on energy efficiency, in line with the Paris agreement and the European Commission’s climate strategy, has mandated energy efficiency improvements of at least 32.5 per cent by 2030, causing companies to employ energy-efficient compressor ranges to achieve high performance while remaining competitive in their respective sectors.

Additionally, customer-increased air quality standards have enforced the use of ‘class zero’ compressed air in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and other sensitive industries, said David De Pril, Head of Product Management and Marketing, ELGi Europe.

“ELGi has developed the technology specifically to address an existing need with air compressors that offer customers maximum energy efficiency, sustainable advantages, significantly lower maintenance and ease of use, as well as reliable, high air purity for sensitive industry applications,” said Varadaraj.