ELGI Sauer Compressors Ltd, a joint venture between Elgi Equipments Ltd and Germany-based Sauer Compressors Group, has opened a new manufacturing facility in Kallappalayam, Coimbatore with an investment of ₹40 crore.

The new 50,000-sq.ft. facility will begin manufacturing high-pressure compressors, pressure-reducing stations and portable breathing air compressors for the industrial, commercial shipping, naval and offshore markets in India.

The facility will also house an Engineering Support Centre, to provide engineering support to the Sauer Compressors Group worldwide for new product development and prototype testing, according to a statement.

The ELGi Sauer joint venture, established in 2008, brought advanced technology, a wider range of products, increased availability due to indigenisation, and better product support to the Indian Navy, marine, and related special applications.

“This factory with expanded manufacturing capacity will help us further consolidate the engineering, indigenisation, and product support capabilities of both constituent entities and create a strong aftermarket network,” said Satish Kini, Chief Executive Officer, ELGI Sauer Compressors Ltd.

niche identity

“Over 14 years of partnership, we have created a niche identity in the high-pressure market in India and neighbouring countries. Today, ELGI Sauer Compressors has strong local market know-how, indigenisation prospects to be more competitive, and opportunities to deliver customized solutions. With this new facility ELGI Sauer is well positioned to serve new markets and achieve long-term business goals,” said Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director, Elgi Equipments Ltd.

Hendrik Murmann, CEO of Sauer Compressors Group, said Indian operations had become an indispensable part of the global Sauer Compressors Company Group, and strengthened the company’s technical competencies.

The new factory has been built on green building principles under the certification of the Indian Green Building Council. It has been designed with energy-efficient transformers, water recycling, rainwater harvesting systems, and a special architectural emphasis on natural light and ventilation with landscaped gardens and green zones.

More than one million kg of the ELGi foundry waste sand was used to construct solid blocks for the compound wall, it said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit