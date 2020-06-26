Companies

Emami reports ₹37-crore standalone loss for Q4; ‘power brands’ gain market share

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

Homegrown FMCG company Emami Ltd has reported a standalone net loss of ₹37 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, against a a net profit of ₹49 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

For the period under review, the company saw its revenue from operations decline over 20 per cent YoY to ₹460 crore (₹582 crore).

During FY20, the company saw its standalone net profit reduce by over 5 per ,cent to ₹289 crore (₹305 crore). Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,390 crore, or a 4 per cent YoY decline (₹2,489 crore).

The Kolkata-based company, in a media release, maintained that the business environment is facing challenges from weak consumption trends, “impacted severely” by Covid-19.

The lockdown disrupted operations from the last fortnight of March; it virtually came to a standstill until the first fortnight of April. The consumer shift towards essentials impacted the “sale of niche and discretionary items”, it added.

According to Mohan Goenka, Director, Emami Ltd, strict cost control measures saw gross margins and cash profits improve. Gross margins improved by 130 basis points to 67 per cent with cash profits also improving.

“FY20 has been one of the most challenging years for the company,” he said.

Incidentally, Emami’s power brands increased their market share in both domestic and international markets. In the domestic business, Kesh King grew its volume market share by 140 bps at 26.6 per cent; balms grew by 130 bps at 54.9 per cent; BoroPlus grew by 30 bps at 74.1 per cent and Navratna grew by 10 bps at 66.4 per cent.

Emami’s international business grew 16 per cent for the full year, led by countries such as Bangladesh and key brands like 7 Oils in One. The performance in Sri Lanka “is also looking promising”, it said in the release.

On a consolidated basis, a 17 per cent decline in Q4 revenues led to a drag in its overall revenues for FY20, which stood at ₹2655 crore, a nominal 1 per cent YoY decline. Net profit remained at FY19 levels of ₹302 crore (apprx).

Published on June 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Quarterly Results
Emami Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Godrej launches new refrigerators, washing machines