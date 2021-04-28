Embassy REIT joins WELL Portfolio programme

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Embassy REIT, a listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, has announced that it has subscribed to the WELL Portfolio programme by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) to create healthier office buildings and thriving business ecosystems in India.
IWBI is the leading organisation championing a global movement to expand and accelerate a culture of health by advancing health and well-being in buildings, communities and organisations.
Embassy REIT
Embassy REIT has pioneered the total business ecosystem in India, and delivers an unparalleled experience for occupiers, employees and visitors by focusing on high-quality environmentally sustainable practices and wellness projects. The participation in IWBI’s WELL Portfolio programme further augments Embassy REIT’s commitment to creating healthier and safer office environments as health and wellness take centre stage in a post Covid-19 office environment, according to the company.
Embassy REIT
Michael Holland, CEO, Embassy REIT, said, “For our 200 plus bluechip occupiers and the 2.5 lakh employees who occupy our properties, the office is their home. Therefore, ensuring the safety, health and well-being, and business continuity of our park occupiers is of paramount importance to us. Our participation in the WELL Portfolio programme for the next five years reaffirms our priority commitment to the health and well-being of workers and visitors first, and of fostering a safer and healthier environment for businesses from all around the world to flourish and grow.”
Rachel Hodgdon, President & CEO, IWBI, said, “We are delighted to welcome Embassy REIT into the WELL Portfolio programme. As an organisation that has been at the forefront of advocating the cause of green, sustainable and healthy working spaces in India, Embassy REIT can now advance health and well-being at scale for its employees, clients and all stakeholders who spend time in their Portfolio spaces. We are highly encouraged to see their continued leadership in this vital space, and we are proud to support our WELL Portfolio members in prioritising people’s health and well-being as they plan for reopening workplaces.”
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing
