Embassy REIT posts ₹214.79 crore Q3 profits

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Embassy Office Parks REIT (Embassy REIT) profits for the period in third quarter (Q3) of FY 2020-21 is lower by 15.25 percent at ₹214.79 crore on a consolidated basis as against ₹253.45 crore recorded in the same period last year.
The company’s income is higher by 4.89 per cent to ₹595.94 crore as against ₹568.12 crore in the same period last year. EPS for the quarter stood at Rs 2.72 compared with ₹3.28 posted last year.
Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited (EOPMSPL), Manager to Embassy REIT, at its Board Meeting declared a distribution of ₹431.30 crore for 3Q FY2021.
This translates to a Distribution per Unit (DPU) of ₹4.55 for the third quarter on the expanded unit base of 947.89 million units, post the issuance of 176.23 million new units in December 2020 in connection with the acquisition of Embassy TechVillage (ETV). The record date for the distribution is February 22, 2021 and the distribution will be paid on or before February 27, 2021.
Michael Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT commented, “This quarter marked another resilient performance for Embassy REIT, as illustrated by our operating performance and distribution to Unitholders. As India’s outlook steadily improves with a continued downward trend in active Covid-19 cases and the encouraging progress on vaccine roll-out, we remain optimistic that Indian office leasing demand will continue to increase as occupiers accelerate their return-to-work programs. Additionally, our recent successful ₹9,780 crore acquisition of Embassy TechVillage in India’s best-performing office sub-market of ORR in Bengaluru cements our position as a landlord of choice for the world’s top companies.”
The company’s lease deals signed for 3Q FY2021 stood at 3,11,000 square feet, with 1 MSF (Million Square Feet) lease deals signed YTD (Year-to-Date).
Rent collections for 3Q FY2021 from office occupiers remained strong at 99.5 per cent, in-line with office rent collections of 100 perc ent for 1Q FY2021 and 99.9 per cent for 2Q FY2021 (as of February 11, 2021).
Company’s ongoing support to occupiers as they bring forward ‘Back to Office’ plans encouraged by vaccine roll-out; 97 per cent of occupiers and daily average of about 20,000 employees operated from properties in 3Q FY2021, up 27 percent since 2Q FY2021.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...