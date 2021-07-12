Emergency Use Licence for Covaxin: Bharat Bio submits all documents to WHO

Bharat Biotech has submitted all documents required to grant Emergency Use Licence (EUL) for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The documents were submitted on July 9, 2021, Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said in a social media post.

"The review process has now commenced with the expectation that we will receive EUL at the earliest, " Ella said.

