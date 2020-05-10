Companies

Emirates airline reports 21 per cent rise in full-year profit

Reuters Dubai | Updated on May 10, 2020 Published on May 10, 2020

Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, reported a 21% increase in full year profit on Sunday.

The Dubai state carrier made 1 billion dirhams ($287.5 million) in the 12 months to March 31, compared to 871 million dirhams a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.1 per cent to 92 billion dirham.

