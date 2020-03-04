Employee potentially exposed to coronavirus, under quarantine: Intel

POCO X2 review: Powerful and packing a bunch
Tech giant Intel has said that one of its employees in Bengaluru has “potentially been exposed” to coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.
The company also said it has implemented precautionary measures like travel restrictions, increased frequency of office sanitisation, and work-from-home provisions in India.
“An Intel employee in Bangalore has potentially been exposed and is currently under quarantine in accordance with government requirements,” Intel said in a late night statement on Tuesday.
The company said it is monitoring the coronavirus situation closely and working to ensure that its employees have the information and resources they need to stay safe and informed.
In India, we have implemented precautionary measures such as travel and event restrictions, visitor screenings at all our offices, increased frequency of office sanitisation, and work-from-home provisions,” it said.
The virus outbreak, which has seen cases being registered across the world including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan, has had a significant impact on businesses across industries.
Microblogging platform Twitter has asked its employees to work from home while other tech giants like Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies instructed staff to avoid non-essential travel as IT firms put in place measures to safeguard workers against the deadly coronavirus.
The coronavirus outbreak claimed over 3,000 lives globally, and fresh cases being reported in India.
The government has stepped up its efforts to detect and check the virus outbreak whose epicentre was in China.
