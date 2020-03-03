Social Media

Twitter advises 5,000 global staff to work from home

Bloomberg March 3 | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

Twitter Inc is strongly encouraging its almost 5,000 global employees to work from home due to concerns over the spread of the Covid-19, the company said Monday.

Twitter said that its mandatory for employees in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea to work from home, but that other offices will remain open for those who need to come in. “We are working to make sure internal meetings, all hands, and other important tasks are optimised for remote participation,” Twitter wrote on its blog.

