EaseMyTrip and Flybig announce partnership

EaseMyTrip has announced an exclusive partnership with Flybig, India’s newest regional airline. Through this partnership, Flybig’s airline tickets will be exclusively sold by EaseMyTrip. The partnership marks the first time that a Scheduled Commuter Airline (SCA) is exclusively partnering with an online travel platform for flight bookings, making EaseMyTrip India’s first online travel company become a general sales agent (GSA) for a domestic airline. All the bookings of Flybig by any other online travel portals will also go through and be processed by EaseMyTrip.

Speaking about the partnership, Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip stated, “Air travel is witnessing a major boom across Tier 2 and 3 cities, and we are delighted to partner with Flybig during such a critical juncture for the industry. Our unique range of services across the travel segment along with Flybig’s air connectivity across remote destinations will add immense value for both brands. “

“Through this partnership, we aim to bring more destinations within the reach of our growing customer base, and we will be providing a hassle-free booking experience and the best-in-class services, for Flybig customers. We are excited about the opportunities that this opens up and we look forward to scaling greater heights in the segment with this partnership,” he said.

According to Flybig’s CMD Capt. Sanjay Mandavia, “Online travel platforms like EaseMyTrip controls over 50 per cent market share in the air segment, and we are proud to share that EaseMyTrip has chosen Flybig as its partner. Amid pandemic, this is the best opportunity for Flybig to control its cost, improve sales and increase profitability. Combining our local presence and EaseMyTrip's market coverage, we are sure to redefine the travel experience for travellers. With this partnership, we hope to explore new avenues for growth, widen our network and flight options, and allow our customers to experience the best-in-class services.”

Aircraft induction

Flybig is also looking for a progressive 2022 with 5 aircraft induction by end of March 2022, 75,000 seats to offer with over 35 departures in a day. It will operate mainly under UDAN connecting the Northeast and Central East part of India.

EaseMyTrip is one of the very few e-commerce platforms in the world that bootstrapped itself to the IPO. In the last 13 years of its existence, EaseMyTrip has never raised capital from any external sources and has grown market-share via profits and internal accruals.