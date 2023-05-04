Esmito, a battery-swapping solution provider, and ElectricFuel, an EV charging services provider, will jointly roll out an energy-as-a-service (EaaS) platform for affordable battery-swapping solutions.

Esmito’s battery swap stations are operated through its smart management platform and mobile app.

The joint operation by Esmito and ElectricFuel is currently being rolled out in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with plans to scale up pan-India in the next six months, said the company in a release. The partnership aims to help delivery partners spend up to 40 per cent less upfront, besides lowering their fuel cost to about one-third of conventional fuel.

“Our swap technology is focused on providing high performance and safe energy to EVs, especially the 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler communities. The technology enables 24x7 management of the battery’s safety, and its utilisation with overall increased operational efficiency, aiding in faster adoption of EVs in this segment,” said Dr Prabhjot Kaur, Co-Founder, Esmito.

With the central and state governments mandating adoption of EVs for commercial applications in India, potential buyers hesitate due to the higher pricing of EVs compared to equivalent ICE vehicles.

“With this partnership with Esmito, we can now offer fully automated battery-swapping solutions to a larger customer base in both fleet and passenger segments. It is a value addition to our existing services and helps us further enhance utilisation of our charging infrastructure,” said Sitapathy Chavali, CEO and Co-Founder of ElectricFuel.

