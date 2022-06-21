Espire Hospitality Group expands footprint with signing of a Country Inn Resort in Goa

Espire Hospitality Group has signed an agreement with Ranjana Overseas Private Limited for launching the ‘Country Inn Tarika Goa’ resort. The launch is expected by September-end.
Located near the Varca Beach in south Goa, the property will have 48 keys.
“Espire Hospitality Group currently has three resorts under its Country Inn Hotels & Resorts brand and this signing will strengthen the mid-segment portfolio,” it said in a statement.
Country Inn Tarika Goa, Varca Beach will feature well-designed cottages for a leisurely stay, a poolside bar, a multi-cuisine all-day dining restaurant, fitness centre and a ballroom, the company’s statement added.
Published on
June 21, 2022
