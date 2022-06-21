hamburger

Espire Hospitality Group expands footprint with signing of a Country Inn Resort in Goa

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Jun 20, 2022

The launch is expected by September-end

Espire Hospitality Group has signed an agreement with Ranjana Overseas Private Limited for launching the ‘Country Inn Tarika Goa’ resort. The launch is expected by September-end.

Located near the Varca Beach in south Goa, the property will have 48 keys.

“Espire Hospitality Group currently has three resorts under its Country Inn Hotels & Resorts brand and this signing will strengthen the mid-segment portfolio,” it said in a statement.

Country Inn Tarika Goa, Varca Beach will feature well-designed cottages for a leisurely stay, a poolside bar, a multi-cuisine all-day dining restaurant, fitness centre and a ballroom, the company’s statement added.

Published on June 21, 2022
hotel and hospitality
Goa
