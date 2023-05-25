Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL), on Thursday, announced its collaboration with Sensia for the digitalisation of oil and gas field operations to enhance operational efficiencies.

"This strategic partnership aims to unify measurement systems, optimise decision-making, and enable remote control of critical parameters across EOGEPL's wells, facilities, and customer interface," as per a statement.

EOGEPL, which produces gas from coal seams (called coal-bed methane), will deploy Sensia's Avalon digital platform interface.

"Sensia's Avalon platform offers a comprehensive interface that simplifies the capture, analysis, and digitisation of well-related activities, facility-related activities, and customer end operations," it said.

The platform enables real-time data acquisition of essential parameters, such as mechanical, electrical, gas and water flow, pressure, and power backup device data, among others. With remote access and control capabilities, EOGEPL gains the ability to monitor and adjust critical well and facility parameters, facilitating efficient operations, and proactive decision-making.

"By leveraging advanced technologies, we will achieve increased production, reduced operating costs, and enhanced efficiency, reaffirming our commitment to sustainable and efficient energy production," said Pankaj Kalra, CEO of EOGEPL.

EOGEPL has already invested ₹5,000 crore in exploration in the Raniganj CBM block in West Bengal in drilling 350 wells. The company is further looking at investing another ₹2,000 crore for drilling 200 more wells in the next 18 to 24 months.

The company said it is employing the latest technology in the existing wells to ramp up production from 0.9 million standard cubic metres per day to 1.3 mmscmd.

Under the contractual partnership with Sensia, EOGEPL has made significant progress in the real-time monitoring of the existing wells (BU-1 scope) and is currently in the process of monitoring an additional 200 wells (BU-2 scope). The automation solution integrated into the work programme will contribute to the overall digitalisation efforts, enabling remote operations, and improving efficiency for production expansion plans in BU-2.

EOGEPL is committed to embracing cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to fuel the growth and sustainability of its operations. Recently, the company also announced its investment in Microbial eCBM technology to boost CBM production, which was in line with its commitment to invest in R&D and improve operations.