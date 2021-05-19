Etrio enters B2C segment, plans pan-India dealership network

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
Electric vehicle start-up Etrio has entered into the B2C space by establishing dealerships in six States and plans to further strengthen its presence by opening outlets in over 15 States by the end of this fiscal.
Currently, the company has dealers in Delhi, UP, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa.
The primary Etrio product line is the electric three-wheeler range of Touro across both cargo and passenger segments. The company plans to launch new products in the three wheeler (3Wh) category and enter the electric four-wheeler LCV segment with a one tonne offering.
Deepak MV, Co-founder & CEO, Etrio, in a statement said, “Etrio dealership presence is in line with our belief that the real EV adoption would only happen once a typical driver owner sees the three wheeler EVs as the preferred option over conventional fuel alternatives. With the battle for total cost of ownership in the 3Wh is being won by the EVs, it's time to build a formidable presence on the ground, create awareness and bring the real 3Wh customer into the EV fold.”
Etrio currently has tie-ups with two leading NBFCs and is looking at adding more to the list.
Founded in 2017, Etrio offers electric two, three and four-wheelers. It’s portfolio of EVs spans across a payload ranging from 75 kg to 750 kg including the new electric three-wheeler ‘Touro’, new electric two-wheeler - ‘Ashva’ and ‘i-Switch’ and a retrofitted e-LCV.
Etrio supplies to e-commerce and logistics players including Amazon, Flipkart, Lets Transport, Big Basket, GATI and Delhivery.
