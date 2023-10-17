Electric two-wheeler start-up BNC Motors has announced the launch of its latest electric motorcycle model, Challenger S125, which comes with a range of about 180 km. The new electric bike is priced at ₹159,999 (ex-showroom). Bookings have commenced.

The Challenger S125 comes equipped with an additional battery, boosting its capacity to 4.2 Kwh and extending its range by double the amount. With this enhancement, the vehicle will cover a total distance of 180 km in eco mode, according to a statement.

Also Read: BNC Motors is to ramp up capacity for its electric bike as bookings swell

We are setting a new benchmark in the industry, with an unparalleled 5-year or 1 lakh km warranty for the batteries. This combined with the 7-year unlimited km chassis covers the lifetime of vehicle usage for most users,” said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO of BNC.

The peak motor output is at 3 Kw, achieving a top speed of 75 kmph. A fast charger will be available for purchase at an additional cost.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit