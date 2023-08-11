BNC Motors Pvt Ltd, an electric two-wheeler company, will be undertaking a production ramp-up to reach a capacity of 15,000 units in this fiscal FY23 as its order book for its electric bike Challenger S110 continues to swell.

As retails have already started and the company has sold more than 100 units of its electric bike Challenger S110. Though it is gradually expanding its network, the company has already secured more than 1.15 lakh bookings for its electric bike via online mode. About 65 per cent of the bookings have come from non-metro locations.

“Our immediate focus is to ramp up the battery capacity and to improve the production level to meet the orders. We hope to reach a production of 15,000 units by the end of this fiscal. Production ramp-up is being done through setting up of a new unit,” Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO and Co-Founder, BNC Motors told Businessline.

The Coimbatore-based company has already built its supply chain and about 90 per cent of the parts are coming from within Tamil Nadu, while the company does the battery assemblies and production of motors on its own. It has roped in about 35 suppliers.

Narayanan said that every electric two-wheeler from the company will target a particular segment of customers. For eg, Challenger S110, which is being retailed now is targeted at the commuter segment, and the bike is positioned as an equivalent of 110cc ICE bikes in the market. The on-road price of the Challenger, which comes with a range promise of 90 km, is about ₹1.25 lakh.

110cc segment is the entry-level category in the bike market and these bikes are bought mostly by people in Tier 2 or Tier 3 locations. While these bikes are economical for the people in those locations, these motorcycles are also used for multiple purposes. So, this is our core focus and Challenger S110 will address the multiple needs including load-carrying options of commuter segment customers. Since non-metro locations are underserved when it comes to EVs, we felt an electric bike in step-through design will make sense for these locations, he added.

The company has also unveiled two more EVs – Perfetto, an electric scooter, and Boss NR 150, an electric bike. Perfetto, which will have a range of about 80 km, will be positioned as an equivalent of a 125cc ICE scooter. This will target both men and women who are looking for a multi-purpose scooter. Boss NR 150 is the equivalent of a 150cc ICE bike and will offer a range of about 160 km on a single charge.

“We hope to put these two products in the market before Pongal 2024,” he said.

The company is also ramping up its distribution network. It has dealerships in Coimbatore, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram and it will open three more this month. “Our objective is to set up about 50 outlets by the end of this fiscal,” he said.