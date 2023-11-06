Kolkata, November 6

Battery maker Exide Industries on Monday reported a 12.11 per cent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹270.32 crore for the second quarter this fiscal from ₹241.12 crore for the corresponding period last fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations during Q2FY24 rose 13.81 per cent y-o-y at ₹4,371.52 crore as against ₹3,841.13 crore for Q2FY23, according to a stock exchange filing.

Sales momentum was upbeat as revenue from operations grew by 10 per cent and 7 per cent, year-on-year in Q2FY24 and H1FY24, respectively, the company said in a release.

“In Q2FY24, profits grew at an impressive rate with EBITDA and PBT increasing by 17 per cent each. EBITDA and PBT margins respectively were 11.8 per cent and 9.4 per cent in the current quarter, compared to 11.1 per cent and 8.8 per cent in the same quarter in the previous year,” it added.