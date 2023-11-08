Lindström India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Finnish textile rental company Lindström Oy, has opened a cleanroom facility at Nandigaon village in Rangareddy district, 50 km away from Hyderabad.

The company invested 5 million euros to develop the facility, targeting the pharmaceutical industry in Hyderabad. Spanning over 3 acres, the facility targets industries such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, healthcare, electronics, and automobiles.

Cleanroom facilities are specialized environments designed to maintain a meticulously controlled level of cleanliness, essential for industries like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.

Lindstrom’ network

With the inauguration of this facility, Lindstrom now has a network of 11 workwear and two cleanroom business units in the country, with 2.3 million garments pieces in circulation.

Besides designing and producing uniforms for its customers, the company cleans them meeting the stringent quality and safety standards required in idustries like pharma.

“The facility is equipped with the latest advancements in cleanroom technology, ensuring the integrity of processes within, particularly in industries like healthcare and pharmaceuticals,” Finland Ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta said, after inaugurating the facility on Wednesday.

Juha Laurio, President & CEO, Lindström Group said that India was home for 13 out of the 100 facilities that the company operates in 23 countries.

Anupam Chakrabarty, Senior Vice-President (Sales and Customer Engagement) of Lindstrom Oy, said that the new facility employed 100 people. Ït has scope to employ 800-1,000 over the next 10 years. Our idea is to stay close to our customers,” he said.

Apart from India, Lindström has cleanroom facilities in China, Finland and Turkey. It earlier launched its cleanroom facility in Pune in 2018. The company employs more than 900 skilled professionals in the country.

