F2C brand Deep Rooted raises $12.5 mn in funding led by IvyCap

Deep Rooted, a farm-to-consumer (F2C) brand for fruits and vegetables has raised $12.5 million in Series A funding round.

The round was led by IvyCap Ventures with participation from existing investors including Accel, Omnivore, and Mayfield. Over the next 12 months, the start-up plans to expand its operations to cover major cities in South India, strengthen its technology stack, and proactively hire across marketing, technology, and business functions.

Based in Bengaluru, Deep Rooted was co-founded in 2020 by Avinash B R, Gururaj Rao, Arvind Murali, and Santhosh Narasipura.

Avinash BR, Co-Founder of Deep Rooted, said, “We are thrilled to partner with IvyCap as we expand across South India, working directly with farmers and delivering the most fresh fruits and vegetables to urban consumers.”

Ashish Wadhwani, Partner at IvyCap Ventures, commented, “Fruits & Vegetables (F&V) as a category is ripe for disruption. Deep Rooted, with its razor-sharp focus on F&V, has already showcased a sustainable and profitable view of the opportunity while delivering value to both the farmers and end consumers. We're excited to be a part of their growth journey.”

Deep Rooted provides urban consumers with access to fruits and vegetables, sourced directly from farmers and includes a network of greenhouses in India. Currently operating in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Deep Rooted says it offers over 200 varieties of fruits and vegetables.