Disney Star, the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League, on Thursday said a record 35 crore viewers tuned in to watch the live broadcast of the first 10 IPL matches, according to BARC data. The broadcaster said this was “higher than any previous edition of the tournament,” including seasons played during the pandemic. The overall watch-time for the tournament was recorded at 8,028 crore minutes for the first ten matches, which is 20 per cent higher than last year.

“Powered by a wide array of fan-centric initiatives, enriched programming, and a compelling marketing campaign, match ratings for the 17th season of the tournament have also galloped by 22 per cent compared to the last edition,” Disney Star’s statement added.

Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Disney Star, said, “We are overwhelmed with the record-breaking viewing figures for TATA IPL 2024. Disney Star has started the 17th season from where it left off last year, doubling down on fan-centred initiatives that seek to drive passion and fandom for the tournament. The unwavering support and love received from fans and audiences alike is an affirmation of Star Sports’ belief in the aggregative capacity of IPL on TV as well as its potential for further growth. The figures also reflect the success of our endeavour to enhance the IPL viewing experience through broadcast and programming innovations, including HDR-enhanced 4K, interactive services, and multi-platform fan engagement. We continue to remain committed to our vision of serving sports fans and recruiting new audiences.“

Disney Star is broadcasting IPL 2024 across 14 feeds in 10 languages with a special feed in Indian Sign Language for Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing, and Visually Impaired fans. It has also launched several new programming initiatives including custom highlights catering to different cohorts of fans, shows like Cheeky Singles (hosted by Asia’s largest YouTuber – CarryMinati), and activations to collaborate with the content creator ecosystem across platforms. It has also introduced a special broadcast for kids every Sunday afternoon – Super Funday – to better serve 8- to 12-year-olds.

