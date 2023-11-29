Prem Watsa-led Canadian financial services firm Fairfax is selling 6.8 per cent stake in Thomas Cook India via the offer for sale (OFS) route.

Fairfax holds over 72 per cent stake in the travel company and its shares are held by group entity — Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Ltd. The OFS consists of 32 million equity shares and the floor price has been fixed at ₹125 per share. The floor price is at 21 per cent discount to Thomas Cook India’s last closing price of ₹ 158.25.

Fairfax may offer an additional 8 million shares for sale representing 1.7 per cent of the equity. Non-retail investors will be able to place their bids on Thursday, while retail investors can bid on Friday.