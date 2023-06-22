Premium fast-fashion brand French Crown has raised Rs 8.6 crore in multiple tranches from revenue-based financier Velocity. in. The company says it has embarked on global expansion, with a presence in over 90 countries so far.

“This partnership has enabled us to invest in strategic marketing initiatives, resulting in increased brand visibility across the globe, and has helped us achieve a significant milestone by becoming a Rs 100-crore bootstrapped brand, demonstrating our ability to grow in a highly competitive market,” said Ilesh Ghevariya and Bhavidip Ghevariya, Co-Founders of French Crown.

The company says it has a 50 per cent customer retention rate compared to the industry average of 28.2 per cent. Moreover, it launches over 200 new designs every week by leveraging its understanding of market trends, according to a press release.

“With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, the company has proven that it’s possible to launch over 200 new designs every week while practising fair trade and minimising their environmental impact,” said Atul Khichariya, Co-Founder and COO of Velocity.

Also read
Unlike natural diamonds, LGD is readily available and the cost difference between them is huge at 70-90 per cent

Jewellers lure lab-grown diamond buyers with attractive buyback offers

With this, the total number of footwear products under the quality control order stands at 27 out of 54.

Mandatory quality norms for large and medium footwear manufacturers to come into effect from July 1: BIS

RANJEET KUMAR

Retailers clock moderate growth of 7% in May: Retailers Association of India

India’s eB2B market to reach $90-$100 billion by 2030: Report

Nykaa to reduce reliance on discounts, focus on private labels and high-value products for growth

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   