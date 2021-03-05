Fastrack announces new launches under Reflex portfolio

Leading youth accessories brand Fastrack, announced the launch of three products under its Fastrack Reflex portfolio — Fastrack Reflex 3.0, Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay and Fastrack Reflex Tunes — which marks the brand’s entry into the hearables segment.

Since its inception in 2017, Fastrack Reflex wearables have seen 2 million young Indians flaunting their Reflex bands. According to IDC, Fastrack was ranked No. 2 in the smart wearable category between the years 2017 to 2019.

Marquee offering

Reflex 3.0, targeted at GenZ, is the marquee offering and is a blend of fashion accessory with a functional tech product. The smart band comes in dual tone with 10+ sports modes tracker ranging from yoga, running, hiking to cycling and offers 20 watch faces which can be matched with interchanging straps to flaunt various looks for various occasions. Its full touch colour display allows music and camera control via touch. With 10-day battery life, Reflex 3.0 is water-resistant and is equipped with a heart rate monitor along with features like phone finder, sleep tracker, idle alert and vibration alarm and more, at a price point of ₹2,495.

The Reflex 3.0 is also supported with an app called Fastrack Reflex World, which provides the user with fitness activity report and in future will give access to health and diet tips, new workout suggestions.

“Fastrack, as a brand, has taken pride in leading the conversation regarding youth fashion and trends. With Reflex, we continue to strengthen our foothold in the smart wearables and fitness category for youth and aim to launch multiple products and categories under Reflex to offer fashionable and feasible tech products to GenZ. Reflex 3.0 and Reflex Tunes launch are in-line with our undertaking to build on the fash-tech offering by the brand to cater to youth who are looking for feature-rich products with an edge. Similarly Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay aims to reach the tech inspired Gen Z for whom convenience is the key,” said Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches and Wearables, Titan Company Ltd. The Reflex range contributes to 10 per cent of Fastrack’s business.

Payment solution

Another product which will be launched soon under wearable segment for GenZ, is Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay powered by YONO SBI, a contactless payment solution in the form of a fashionable sleek fitness band. Reflex 2C Pay assists consumers to make contactless payment and also help them with their fitness regime. The watch comes with features like sleep and activity tracker, phone finder, music control, 7 day power reserve and more.

Fastrack has entered a new smart hearables category for youth with the launch of Fastrack Reflex Tunes, which offers a range of products from over the head, behind the neck and the popular truly wireless. The hearables are designed with an understanding of the audience and are packed with great sound quality and extended battery life. Fastrack Reflex Tunes are compatible with Android and iOS, has bluetooth v5.0 and have varying playtime range from 6 to 26 hours. The products will be available in 165 plus Fastrack stores and on Fastrack.in and start from ₹1,795.