Rajesh Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, received the fifth Loyola Global Leadership Award from VK Mathews, Founder and Executive Chairman of IBS Software at a gala function held here on Saturday.

Aravind Mani, Co-founder and CEO of River, maker of EV utility vehicles, received The Young Achiever Award from Principal Fr PT Joseph SJ, Principal, Loyola School, Thiruvananthapuram. The awards have been instituted by the Loyola Old Boys’ Association (LOBA) with a membership of over 4,000 from across the globe.

Grounded in leadership ethos

In his acceptance speech, Subramaniam said that the ethos of integrity and honesty that Loyola had imbued in him just as in other Loyolites, had helped him navigate his career. He also spoke of the worldwide mobilisation of resources that US-based CEOs coordinated to help during the peak of the Covid pandemic in 2021.

Aravind Mani talked at length about the influence that the school played in helping him achieve his goals. He also detailed the joys and travails of developing one’s own company. Mani was involved right from the conceptualisation, design and setting up of the company. As CEO, he oversaw the launch of the Indie scooter. The first vehicle is expected to be delivered in August.

India’s decade, century

In his address, Mathews of IBS Software spoke of the importance of alumni, drawing a parallel with Harvard. He also expounded on the importance of technology in today’s world and went on to highlight the potential that India in general, and Kerala in particular, have and the steps needed to grab the opportunity available, making this the decade and the century of India.

Renjith Raveendran, President, LOBA, detailed the achievements over the last year, one of the highlights being it gaining the 80G exemption status. He laid out its proposed focus of charitable activities on medical assistance and educational support to the needy.

