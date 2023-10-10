New Delhi, October 10

Ferrero India has expanded its sweet packaged foods portfolio under the brand Kinder, which contributes a large chunk to its overall revenues. The company on Tuesday launched Kinder Shoko-Bons Crispy which also marks its foray in the fast-growing snacking category.

Amedeo Aragona, Marketing Head, Indian Subcontinent - Kinder Brands told businessline, “ India offers a huge opportunity for brand Kinder with its young demographics and growing disposable incomes. With the launch of Kinder Shoko-Bons, which is a more sophisticated product, we are hoping to expand the consumer base of the brand to bring older kids as well as parents into the fold.”

The company has also been ramping up distribution of the brand beyond urban regions. “ Post-Covid we have been focusing on sales transformation to expand distribution of brand Kinder to even rural regions. We are also seeing premiumisation trends gaining traction in India. So retailers are keen to stock up on the Kinder portfolio even in smaller towns. We expect smaller towns and rural regions to contribute significantly to the brand’s sales in the coming years ,” he added.

Ecommerce has also emerged as a significant channel for the brand, especially quick commerce, Aragona stated.

The company added that Kinder Schoko-Bons Crispy, is manufactured at the Baramati plant in Maharashtra with over 98 per cent of the raw materials sourced locally.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for brand Kinder. In a statement, Rudolph Sequeira, Managing Director of Ferrero India said, “India is one of the important markets for Ferrero globally, and the expansion underlines Ferrero’s focus to build on its tropical portfolio. We are delighted to expand the Kinder portfolio, with a unique innovation that is successfully made-in-India.”

Kinder Schoko-Bons Crispy, has been introduced in “Shareable Packs” starting at ₹40 onwards and will be available in packs of 4 and 12 pieces.

The brand is also roped in celebs Karishma Kapoor, Subhashree Ganguly and influencer Sneha Reddy for the new launch, which will be supported by a 360-degrees marketing communications campaign. “Along with TV and digital presence, the brand will adopt a mass media approach as well,” it added.