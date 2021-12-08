Fewer employees eligible for wage revision, reduced financial impact likely on CIL

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
A sharp decline in employee strength eligible for wage revision is likely to augur well for the country’s largest miner, Coal India Ltd (CIL). This, as the company expects the financial impact of the current National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA)– XI will be “less intense” as compared to the previous one (NCWA – X).
The estimated average annual impact of the previous agreement, executed in 2016, is around ₹5,600 crore over a five-year period. The average annual impact is likely to be lesser under the current negotiation, a senior company official told BusinessLine.
As per information available in CIL’s latest annual report (2021), median remuneration of all the employees increased by nearly 11 per cent and the average remuneration of all employees increased by around 20 per cent in FY21 compared to FY20. The average remuneration of KMPs (Key Managerial Personnel), too, increased by around 22 per cent.
It is to be noted that employee benefit expenses, which includes salary, wages and allowances, contributions to provident fund, pension and gratuity, overtime payments, leave encashment, attendance bonus, productivity and performance-linked bonus, and other incentives, constitute the largest component (nearly 51 per cent) of the total cost.
Also see: CIL’s dues from gencos for Apr-Oct fall 43%
As of July 1, 2021, the date from which the wage revision is effective, employee reduction was a little over 70,000 (to around 2.47 lakh) compared to the previous wage revision in 2016.
During the previous wage revision (NCWA-X), a major component of around ₹7,400 crore was on account of the gratuity payment doubling to ₹20 lakh from ₹10 lakh. The company expects this portion to be lower this time.
The steady fall in headcount is another factor in blunting the financial impact as the net reduction of employees is to the tune of 13,000 to 14,000 per annum. The fall is likely to increase further due to natural attrition in the ensuing years making the company leaner, which would mean reduced labour cost.
According to Samiran Dutta, Director (Finance), CIL, the company has made an adhoc provision of around ₹300 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal towards possible impact of wage revision.
“Unless there is some headway into the negotiations, which are in very nascent stage, it is very difficult to understand the impact, or going forward how much we will be finally taking. This (provision of ₹300 crore) is in the backdrop that almost 75,000 PAX personnel have already gone down from the last NCWA. Going by other organisations where the trend is taking place, the DA increase is also less. So the impacts are no way similar to what had been in earlier cases,” Dutta said in an earnings conference call recently.
The net reduction in manpower by 13,429 employees in FY21 helped bring down employee benefit expenses by nearly two per cent to ₹38,698 crore as against ₹39,404 crore in the year-ago period.
It is to be noted that CIL’s wage negotiation is still in its nascent stages as only two rounds of talks have been held so far. However, the company hopes to be able to wrap up the agreement at the earliest.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...