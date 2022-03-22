Flamingo enters adult diaper category

Flamingo, the flagship brand of Ascent Meditech, has extended its personal protection portfolio by entering into a new category of Adult Diapers.

With over three decades of operations, Ascent Meditech expects 8-10 per cent growth in topline with Flamingo’s latest brand extension.

In its pilot phase, Flamingo Adult Diapers has witnessed greater acceptability in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and West Bengal. With a presence in over lakh chemist shops across India, Flamingo brand has also created easy access to their latest entrant - Adult Diapers in tier-I and -II towns in these states. It will also be available at major online marketplaces.

Rajiv Mistry, Managing Director, Ascent Meditech said the adult diaper category has an organised market size of Rs 500 crore and growing at 25 per cent annually which projects great growth opportunities and better return on investment.

The Adult Diaper market is still in a nascent stage in India with just 3 per cent penetration. The company has positioned the product on the platform of ‘Care’ which has been endorsed by its brand the ambassador Hrithik Roshan.

The new brand extension move by Flamingo also coincides with the normalcy returning to the Indian economy wherein the consumer behavior and buying patterns are rebounding to pre-Covid levels, said the company.

In the nascent stage of the pandemic, Band Flamingo, in its endeavor to protect consumers from the widespread pandemic, had entered into the Personal Protection segment with the introduction of Flame Mask.