Flipkart appoints Sriram Venkataraman as CFO Flipkart Commerce

Flipkart has appointed Sriram Venkataraman as Chief Financial Officer for Flipkart Commerce (Flipkart and Myntra), effective immediately.

Sriram will be responsible for key finance operations and functions at Flipkart and Myntra, including Tax, Risk Management and Treasury. He will also be responsible for Corporate Developments at Flipkart, while Procurement, Planning and Analytics and Decision Sciences will continue to report to him.

Emily McNeal, who held the role of Flipkart Group CFO since September 2018, has decided to return to the US to pursue a career opportunity outside the Walmart Group.

Speaking on this leadership change, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “We thank Emily for her leadership and guidance in strengthening the governance process and financial reporting at Flipkart post the Walmart investment. She has been instrumental in driving key investments that have enhanced our hyperlocal and fresh food capabilities and has been a strong partner in our organisation’s Diversity and Inclusivity journey. Sriram has consistently demonstrated his expertise managing several diverse functions at Flipkart and is well poised to take on the responsibilities as Flipkart Commerce CFO. I wish both Emily and Sriram the best for their future endeavours.”

Sriram will begin reporting to Chris Nicholas, Executive Vice-President and CFO, Walmart International. Dawn Marie Ptak, Vice President and Group Controller continues to be responsible for the Group controllership and the divisional controllership functions for Flipkart, Myntra and PhonePe reporting to the International Controller in Walmart International. Dawn will take on the responsibility of the Flipkart Group Corporate Level responsibilities for Tax, Treasury, Risk Management, Financial Planning and Analysis, and Internal Audits.