Flipkart arm receives ₹1,600 crore

The wholesale arm of Flipkart received an infusion of ₹1,616 crore from its Singapore-based parent entity Flipkart Private Limited ahead of its festival sale, expected to kick off towards the end of this month. Flipkart allotted 4,64,403 equity shares to its Singapore parent at ₹34,800 per share, including a premium of ₹34,799 on each share. Our Bureau