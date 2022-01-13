Flipkart Group acquires recommerce company Yaantra

The Flipkart Group has acquired Yaantra, an electronics recommerce company, to strengthen its recommerce business and enhance after-sales offerings in the smartphones segment.

Yaantra was started in 2013 by Jayant Jha, Ankit Saraf and Anmol Gupta. The company repairs and sells refurbished consumer tech products such as smartphones and laptops. With this acquisition, Flipkart will provide a comprehensive service ecosystem to its customers that takes care of the entire lifecycle of smartphones.

As part of this acquisition, the team from Yaantra will help Flipkart build capabilities in this domain and accelerate its recommerce scale-up plans. The business will report to Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice-President and Head of Flipkart’s Growth Charter.

Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head - Corporate Development, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we strive to find new ways to be more relevant to consumers and address the growing consumer internet ecosystem in India. This approach includes strategic acquisitions and investments that broaden the scope of our current offerings for customers to become the one-stop destination for their digital needs. Through the acquisition of Yaantra, we are enhancing our capabilities in a domain that is critical for the growth of the digital economy in India, as well as developing a comprehensive service ecosystem to support its expansion.”

Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth & Marketing, Flipkart, said, “India is one of the fastest-growing markets for electronic goods, with smartphones being one of the most in-demand. There is a large set of consumers who aspire to own branded devices, but prices are sometimes prohibitive. This is where Yaantra fits in perfectly. Their recommerce value chain and refurbishment capability will allow Flipkart to create a meaningful recommerce offering. This will not only help us further our commitment to addressing consumer needs, but also reduce the negative impact of overproduction on the environment, considering our strong focus on sustainability.”

Jayant Jha, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Yaantra, said, “At Yaantra, we have been able to successfully drive smartphone recommerce to the next level with our deep understanding of the sector and technology. At this juncture, we are delighted to join forces with the Flipkart Group as we share a common objective of making technology affordable and available for all. We believe this association will prove to be a game-changer in making the Indian refurbished market a success and creating an even better experience for our consumers.”

This strategic acquisition has been effected through FK Group Entity, F1 Info Solutions & Services Pvt Ltd, which is engaged in the business of offering comprehensive lifecycle management (repairs and refurbishment) for various categories, including Mobility, Consumer Electronics, IT&IT Peripherals, AV & Enterprise Solutions, in the B2B segment.

The Flipkart Group includes group companies such as Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+ and Cleartrip. The Group is also a majority shareholder in digital payments company PhonePe.

.