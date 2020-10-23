Flipkart group invests ₹1,500 crore to acquire 7.8% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
Flipkart group has invested ₹1,500 crore, to acquire a 7.8 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, to leverage synergies in the fashion segment, the country’s largest e-tailer said in a statement.
ABFRL will use this capital to strengthen its balance sheet and expand. The company plans to scale-up its play in emerging high-growth fashion categories including innerwear, athleisure, casual wear and ethnic wear. It will also expedite large-scale digital transformation to deepen its consumer connect and augment its back-end capabilities for a comprehensive omni-channel presence.
Flipkart Group will strengthen the range of brands offered on its e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Myntra. Flipkart’s technology will enhance ABFRL’s omni-channel capabilities, enriching customer experiences while continuing to provide access to premium loyalty programmes and affordability constructs.
Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “At the Flipkart Group, we are focused on building new partnerships that will help us meet the demands of the discerning Indian consumer who seek quality and value.”
Ashish Dikshit, MD of ABFRL, said, “We look forward to this partnership with Flipkart Group, and our collective journey to delight customers of a young and aspirational India. Given the complementary strengths of ABFRL and Flipkart Group, this partnership has the potential to dramatically accelerate the growth of the apparel industry in India and reshape apparel commerce. This deal also provides a tremendous opportunity to build scale of existing brands and expand its brand portfolio into emerging consumer segments.”
