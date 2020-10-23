How Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion deal is a win-win

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Flipkart’s investment of ₹1,500 crore for a minority stake of 7.8 per cent in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), goes beyond the rhetoric of partnering to “leverage synergies in the fashion segment” as claimed by both parties.
While the transaction is also about raising fresh capital at a premium for ABFRL, in an environment where capital is scarce for most large retailers in the country, for Flipkart it is also about getting the right of first refusal to stave off competitors from acquiring stakes in one of the largest retailers in the country.
“ABFRL could have continued selling its brands online on Flipkart and Myntra without parting with any equity stake. This deal is more strategic from the point of view of Flipkart and its parent company Walmart, which is trying to make more and more inroads into the Indian market. ABRFL offers Flipkart and Walmart two things — a bouquet of powerful brands which are very successful and have great market shares within their segments. Second, its offline retail network of thousands of stores pan India. From ABFRL’s point of view, it looks like the deal has been done primarily to raise capital because capital is scarce these days for many large retailers other than Reliance” said Harminder Sahni, founder and MD of Wazir Advisors.
“Having said that, I think ABFRL has walked away with a fantastic deal at a premium of ₹205 to a share. Given that recently the company did a rights issue at ₹110 to a share and its stock price before this deal was announced was at ₹125-130, added Sahni.
According to an analyst who wished to remain anonymous, Flipkart’s stake acquisition was a preemptive move to gain the first right of refusal to stave off competition from other biggies like Amazon, the Tata Group and Reliance which is on an acquisition spree with much success. “Acquiring a minority stake in a large retailer has nothing much to offer. Amazon acquired 5 per cent stake in Shoppers’ Stop, but what has the latter got out of it?” the analyst pointed out.
This is not so much an acquisition of stake but a strategic partnership forged by Flipkart with one of India’s top retailers that will benefit both parties, says Arvind Singhal, CMD of Technopak. “For Flipkart and Myntra, which already have a lead in online fashion sales, its a great opportunity to place their private label fashion brands and other exclusive brands in ABFRL’s Pantaloons multi-brand fast fashion stores, which will allow their customers to experience their brands in stores. Likewise, ABFRL’s brands listed on Flipkart and Myntra will get better visibility, better margins, better data-backed customer information. This is just the beginning, with a flurry of activity from Amazon, Reliance, Tatas, you will see a lot more such strategic partnerships being forged in the next few months.”
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...