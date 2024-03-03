Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, has launched its UPI service for online and offline payments within and outside its app. For a distinctive customer experience, loyalty features like Supercoins, Cashbacks, Milestone benefits and brand vouchers will be made available post the UPI launch, company said in release.

Powered by Axis Bank, Flipkart UPI will initially be available for Android users. Customers can now register for UPI with @fkaxis handle and can-do fund transfers and checkout payments using the Flipkart app.

Excited to announce the launch of the @Flipkart#UPI handle, which further boosts @_DigitalIndia & ongoing #DigitalTransformation. #FlipkartUPI is accessible to over 50 crore of our customers & many more nationwide within & outside of the Flipkart #marketplace. Powered by… pic.twitter.com/GlGrb0rg51 — Rajneesh Kumar (@rajneeeshkumar) March 3, 2024

Dheeraj Aneja, Senior Vice President Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart, said, “Recognising the dynamic digital landscape, the launch of Flipkart UPI seamlessly merges the convenience and cost-effectiveness of UPI with the trusted efficiency customers expect from us. At Flipkart, we are committed to delivering the best-in-class commercial experience to customers by offering safe and convenient payment options along with a wide array of rewards and benefits such as Supercoins, Brand Vouchers and others. Furthermore, Flipkart UPI underscores our dedication to shaping a digitally-empowered society and reaffirms our role as a leading catalyst in India’s digital evolution.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, “Our partnership with Flipkart has come a long way from launching one of India’s most successful co-branded credit cards to now launching the Flipkart UPI service. Customers can now register for UPI with @fkaxis handle and can do all fund transfers and checkout payments using the Flipkart app. This solution is cloud hosted and hence provides one of the most stable and scalable UPI platforms for customers.”

