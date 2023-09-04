Walmart-owned e-commerce major Flipkart said it will create 1 lakh seasonal jobs ahead of the festival season this year. The festival season is also when the e-commerce company runs its annual flagship sale event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD).

The Bengaluru-based e-commerce major said the planned job creation will be spread across divisions such as supply chain, sortation centres, and delivery hubs.

The seasonal jobs will include local kirana delivery partners, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and others.

This year, Flipkart has scaled its supply chain with last-mile distribution hubs and large-scale fulfilment centers, strengthening its reach in Tier-III cities and beyond. It has added more than 19 lakh square feet of space across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and other States.

During the festival event, the e-commerce firm is planning to deliver more than 40 per cent of shipments through its Kirana delivery programme. The company said it has created a skill training programme for thousands of workers in the festival season, thus enabling millions of packages to be delivered even in the remotest parts of the country.

“TBBD is about scale, innovating for India, and impacting the ecosystem. It allows millions of new customers to experience the goodness of e-commerce, many of them for the first time. The complexity and scale during TBBD require us to scale up for capacity, storage, placement, sorting, packaging, human resources, training, delivery, and the entire supply chain, and this scale is always unprecedented,” said Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group.