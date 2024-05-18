Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) announced the launch of Tata Sampann’s Easy Cook Ragi Atta, marking an entry into the ₹30,000 crore millet-flour category. The product, which is said to be 100 per cent ragi flour with no added maida or wheat and no preservatives, will be launched under the Tata Sampann brand (which offers products spanning pulses, spices, staples, dry fruits, RTE/RTC).

The Easy Cook Ragi Atta claims to be a product that simplifies incorporating millets into everyday meals. It is said to be an innovation which overcomes traditional challenges associated with millet-based flour, such as kneading and rolling and concerns over freshness perception.

Commenting on the launch of Tata Sampann Easy Cook Ragi Atta, Deepika Bhan, President - Packaged Foods (India) at Tata Consumer Products, said, “We’re excited to introduce an innovative addition to our Tata Sampann range. Millet atta, high in fiber and calcium, is a great alternative to wheat atta, but it’s difficult to bind and roll into rotis. The process, often requiring hot water and hand patting instead of a rolling pin, adds time and effort. Our Easy Cook Ragi Atta, the first of its kind in India, meets the demand for nutritious options without compromising on nutrition and solves these issues. With our easy-knead formula, you just add regular water to make crack-free rotis, saving time and effort. Now, making Ragi Roti is as simple as making Wheat roti. At Tata Sampann, we’re always working on new ideas to improve our consumers’ lives.”

Tata Sampann Easy Cook Ragi Atta will be available in 500g packs, priced at ₹90 (including taxes), across e-commerce platforms and Tata Consumer’s D2C platform, Tata Nutrikorner.

The company has also set a target to reach 1.7 million sales outlets, with the current reach being 1.5 million for its range of products. The advertisement to sales ratio of the company is currently 6.9 per cent. The target is to ultimately reach 7.5 per cent.

The company says that it has plans to recruit around 250-300 employees every year. It has started a robust sales, finance and management training program for recent graduates.

In terms of its offerings, Rice, atta and oil are some of the gaps in the portfolio that the company wants to stay away from. The only exception is cold pressed oil, which comes under the premium category. The company also claims that it will not enter a market where there is duopoly.

(Reported by BL Intern Nivasini Azagappan)