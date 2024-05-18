U.S. Polo Association, a casualwear brand, has launched a new flagship store spanning an area of 4,168 square feet, located at 100 Ft. Road in Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

The new store, according to the company’s statement, is a part of the brand’s expansion strategy, which focuses on brick-and-mortar, omni-channel, e-commerce, and overall brand marketing.

According to the company, U.S. Polo India ranks as the third-largest licensee of the brand globally, following North America and Europe, which are the principal markets. Last year, the company inaugurated 56 new stores across India, achieving net sales of ₹1,800 crores.

The U.S. Polo store at Indiranagar includes a collection of USPA Mainline, USPA Sport, Denim & Co., Womenswear, Footwear, Kidswear, Accessories and Innerwear. Polo shirts, denims, shirts, chinos, and t-shirts. This is the second brand store in India to take the new SS ‘24 womenswear collection live in-store, which was previously available only online.

“Bangalore has been a fast-growing market for USPA over the past few years, making it the perfect choice to open more stores. Indiranagar is one of the busiest neighbourhoods in the city. We are working to cater to the ever-evolving fashion preferences of Indian consumers, which are on par with their global counterparts,” said Amitabh Suri, CEO, U.S. Polo Assn. India.

The brand’s retail presence in India now comprises over 400 brand stores and more than 2000 shop-in-shop outlets across 200 cities nationwide.

