Flipkart Quick hyperlocal service expands to 6 new cities with safe doorstep delivery

With an aim to provide consumers safe and seamless access to daily essentials through quick doorstep delivery, Flipkart has expanded its hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick to six new cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune. Plans are on to introduce this hyperlocal service to other metros such as Kolkata, Mumbai and other cities in a phased manner this year.

Flipkart Quick was launched in Bengaluru in 2020 to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location. The service offers an assortment of more than 3,000 products in categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery, mobiles, electronics and baby care.

Flipkart Quick leverages the company’s investment in Ninjacart and strategic partnerships with other local vendors to build an end-to-end ecosystem that enables customers to get the best quality fruits and vegetables at a great value. Shadowfax, Flipkart’s strategic logistics partner, will play an important role in enabling last-mile deliveries for Flipkart Quick.

Sandeep Karwa, Vice President, Flipkart, said, “Hyperlocal capabilities are invaluable in enhancing the online shopping experience for consumers and boosting supply chain operations for e-commerce companies. Flipkart is a customer-centric organisation, and we remain committed to creating solutions that will not only deliver greater value to our customers but also boost local farmers and suppliers apart from providing a fillip to entrepreneurship.”

Building a resilient and inclusive agri supply chain is a key pillar of Flipkart’s growth agenda, and the company’s fresh produce sourcing boosts farmer livelihoods and the local food processing industry through enhanced market linkages. This season, Flipkart Quick was one of the first to launch Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes on its platform in Bengaluru, and now customers across these six cities too will be able to order it and enjoy this local delicacy.

Flipkart Quick enables consumers to order online and get delivery within the next 90 minutes or even book a two-hour slot, based on their convenience. Customers get free delivery on their first order, and if their subsequent order size is more than ₹499. Consumers will also have the choice to place orders at any time of the day and get them delivered between 6 am and midnight.