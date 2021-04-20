Flipkart Quick hyperlocal service expands to 6 new cities with safe doorstep delivery

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
With an aim to provide consumers safe and seamless access to daily essentials through quick doorstep delivery, Flipkart has expanded its hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick to six new cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune. Plans are on to introduce this hyperlocal service to other metros such as Kolkata, Mumbai and other cities in a phased manner this year.
Flipkart Quick was launched in Bengaluru in 2020 to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location. The service offers an assortment of more than 3,000 products in categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery, mobiles, electronics and baby care.
Flipkart Quick leverages the company’s investment in Ninjacart and strategic partnerships with other local vendors to build an end-to-end ecosystem that enables customers to get the best quality fruits and vegetables at a great value. Shadowfax, Flipkart’s strategic logistics partner, will play an important role in enabling last-mile deliveries for Flipkart Quick.
Sandeep Karwa, Vice President, Flipkart, said, “Hyperlocal capabilities are invaluable in enhancing the online shopping experience for consumers and boosting supply chain operations for e-commerce companies. Flipkart is a customer-centric organisation, and we remain committed to creating solutions that will not only deliver greater value to our customers but also boost local farmers and suppliers apart from providing a fillip to entrepreneurship.”
Building a resilient and inclusive agri supply chain is a key pillar of Flipkart’s growth agenda, and the company’s fresh produce sourcing boosts farmer livelihoods and the local food processing industry through enhanced market linkages. This season, Flipkart Quick was one of the first to launch Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes on its platform in Bengaluru, and now customers across these six cities too will be able to order it and enjoy this local delicacy.
Flipkart Quick enables consumers to order online and get delivery within the next 90 minutes or even book a two-hour slot, based on their convenience. Customers get free delivery on their first order, and if their subsequent order size is more than ₹499. Consumers will also have the choice to place orders at any time of the day and get them delivered between 6 am and midnight.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
A 25-member team is on a mission to revive Urdu calligraphy
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...