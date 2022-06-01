Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace has recorded sales of over 20 crore fashion products across close to 19,200 pin codes as the ‘Spring Summer Season 2022’ drew to a close.

The season saw close to 1,75,000 fashion sellers participating. These sellers came from not just metros but from tier-2 and tier-3 towns as well. Customers shopped for fashion and lifestyle products including sarees, men’s t-shirts, watches, sunglasses, women’s kurtis and footwear, from national, international and homegrown fashion brands.

It also saw customers shopping for fashion products from all across the country including metros, and a majority of these customers were from tier-3, -4, and -5 cities, including Ranchi, Ernakulam, Kanpur, Medinipur, Cuttack, among others.

‘Resurgence in consumption’

Sandeep Karwa, Vice President, Flipkart Fashion, said, “This year’s spring-summer season saw a resurgence in consumption on the back of renewed economic recovery post-pandemic and we are pleased that lakhs of sellers saw a phenomenal response during this season.”

The spring-summer season saw boosted traction from cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi and New Delhi. Flipkart Fashion saw participation from hundreds of made in India brands this season. It also witnessed growth for its fashion seller partners.