Flipkart signs MoU with KSDC to provide supply chain operations training

Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) to launch the initiatives of the Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA) in the state. The initiative will help in creating a pool of skilled supply chain operations and provide relevant industry training and knowledge.

“Skill development and certification of it are both necessary for securing employment in the formal economy. The logistics industry in India is emerging as one of the key employers in the country but faces a shortage of skilled manpower to meet the growing demand,” said Ashwin Gowda, Managing Director, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation.

The training program under SCOA has been designed and created by Flipkart. It will involve 15 days of digital classroom training and 45 days of on-the-job apprenticeship at Flipkart supply chain facilities.

Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer, Flipkart, said, “E-commerce logistics, which forms the backbone of the industry, has been a key propeller in the growth of the sector, which offers a multitude of opportunities for job seekers, particularly in the supply chain. Through the Supply Chain Operations Academy, we aim to offer a judicious mix of online and on-the-job training for the wholesome development of the workforce.”